Tennis: Lady Knights net another Three Rivers shutout

DUBLIN — Unbeaten West Bladen had little trouble with visiting Red Springs, thumping the guests 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon in high school girls tennis.

The shutout was the Lady Knights’ third in four matches this season, all against Three Rivers Conference foes.

West Bladen picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories in singles from senior Savannah Lee and junior Alyssa Bell in the first and third slots, respectively, over Hermelinda Mendoza and Aurely Cruz.

Junior Autumn Brisson defeated Stephanie Alejandro 6-1, 6-2; senior Mireya Sandoval clipped Alexandra Macias 6-3, 6-1; junior Alyssa Smith bested Francisca Meneses 6-1, 6-1; and senior Haleigh Dunn was victorious over Kennedy McNeill 6-1, 6-1.

Bell and Brisson were 8-4 winners over Mendoza-Alejandro in the top doubles match. Lee-Dunn rolled 8-0 over Cruz-Macias and Smith-Sandoval knocked off McNeill-Lopez 8-0.