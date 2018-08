LAURINBURG — Unbeaten East Bladen hammered 4-A host Scotland County 9-0 on Tuesday evening in boys high school soccer.

The Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor were up 6-0 at halftime. In its last outing, East Bladen had defeated the Scots 5-0.

Only Purnett Swett has scored against Raynor’s squad in three matches this season.