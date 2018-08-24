Volleyball: West Bladen falls for first time this season

LAKE WACCAMAW — Failed by its service game, West Bladen lost for the first time in four outings Thursday, falling in four sets to host East Columbus.

The Lady Knights, in their third match away from the Castle, fell 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15. West Bladen (3-1, 2-1 Three Rivers Conference) was bidding for its first 4-0 start under eighth-year head coach Gaye Davis, having already matched the 3-0 starts of 2012 and 2016.

“The girls did not play to their potential,” Davis said. “They had an off night.”

Davis said 20 service errors sealed the team’s fate.

“We all have an off night and this was ours,” she said. “You can not spot a team 20 free points and be successful. We have to improve our serving.”

South Robeson comes calling Tuesday and Cape Fear Academy on Wednesday before a trip to perennial Three Rivers contender Whiteville.

Senior Raegan Davis had 13 kills, 13 assists and 10 service points. Jordan Benson added 10 assists and Mikayla Hunt had eight kills. The coach said senior Callie Lewis had a solid night for West Bladen.

In the JV match, West Bladen fell 25-14, 25-20. Kaylee Page led in service points and Hannah Pait and Ashlyn Cox in kills.