East Bladen booters denied victory for first time, tie Wallace-Rose Hill 2-2

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was denied victory for the first time in four outings Thursday, earning a draw with visiting Wallace-Rose Hill, 2-2, in non-conference soccer.

Intermission was deadlocked 1-1. The Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor (3-0-1) are at South Brunswick on Monday to close pre-Labor Day action. A match originally scheduled Thursday with East Duplin has been canceled.

Seniors Bryan Monroe and Pierce Melvin scored goals for the Eagles, with Monroe assisting Melvin.

Sophomore Jacob Priest, in goal, had four saves on six shots.