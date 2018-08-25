West Bladen falls to South Brunswick, 41-12

DUBLIN — Trailing by just two scores, West Bladen was denied a pivotal opportunity late in the third quarter on the way to a 41-12 nonconference football setback to visiting South Brunswick on Friday night.

The Knights of head coach Kris Williams, in their season opener, had driven deep into Cougars’ territory trailing 28-12.

“We got down in the red zone, the drive fizzled out and we should have scored,” Williams said. “After that, the air kind of went out of everybody and they were able to punch in a couple more.”

Boykin threw for 169 yards on 12-of-20 accuracy and added 25 yards rushing on seven carries. Adams had 148 yards receiving, including scoring catches of 38 and 70 yards.

Kerron Washington ran three times for 35 yards, caught a pair of passes for eight yards, and had a potentital 46-yard scoring catch wiped out by a holding penalty.

Defensively, Boykin — the punt team’s long snapper — recovered a muffed punt that set up one of the his two scoring passes.

Williams lauded the play of Tra’shawn Ballard, Kendall Johnson and Demetrius McKoy.

“It was pretty obvious who played the first week and which team had a bye,” Williams said. “Looking at their film, they improved. They had a game under their belt and we didn’t, and it was obvious.”

Williams said South Brunswick (1-1) was particularly effective along both lines of scrimmages.

West Bladen is at Midway next week.