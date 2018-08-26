Tennis: West Bladen now 5-0

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen remained unbeaten with a 9-0 rout of host East Columbus in Three Rivers Conference tennis Thursday.

The Lady Knights have won four of their five contests by 9-0 scores thus far, including the last three. West Bladen, yet to play a non-conference match, treks to rival East Bladen on Monday at 4.

In singles, senior Savannah Lee defeated Sealey Sessions 6-0, 6-3; junior Autumn Brisson bested Olivia Rogers 6-2, 6-2; junior Alyssa Bell rolled by Jordin Stevens 6-1, 6-0; senior Mireya Sandoval toppled Hannah Hayes 6-0, 6-1; junior Alyssa Smith triumphed over Natalie Jacobs 6-2, 6-0; and senior Haleigh Dunn beat Zaria McKoy 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Brisson-Bell edged Sessions-Rogers 8-5, Lee-Dunn cruised past Stevens-Hayes 8-0 and Sandoval-Smith was a winner over Jacobs-Ashleigh Lennon 8-2.