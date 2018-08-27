Bearcats fall; back home Friday night

MONROE — Anson failed to score in the second half and was defeated on the road at Sun Valley, 49-14, Friday night in high school football.

The Bearcats of head coach Ralph Jackson, 0-2, will be home to face Cuthbertson on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Anson only plays five home games this season, two more of which come Sept. 21 and 28.

The nonconference foes were deadlocked 14-14 at intermission. The Spartans tore away with three touchdowns in the third quarter and two more in the fourth.

Sam Howell threw four touchdown passes for Sun Valley, hitting 14 of 22 for 237 yards. He also rushed for 159 yards and a fifth TD. He was intercepted twice.

Gavin Blackwell had 96 yards in receptions for Sun Valley on a team-high five catches.

Anson has lost three straight dating back to a state playoff game last year, when the Bearcats overcome losses in their first six games to reach the postseason.