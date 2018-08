DUBLIN — West Bladen and Purnell Swett battled to a draw, 1-1, in high school soccer for the second time this season Aug. 22.

The Knights of head coach Phil Turnage had tied the Rams 0-0 in the season opener for each team just more than a week earlier.

Junior Jonathan Dominguez, with an assist from junior Brandon Labra, scored for the hosts. Junior Angel Dominguez logged nine saves in goal.

Jesus Mendoza was assisted by Jafet Robles on Swett’s game-tying second-half goal.