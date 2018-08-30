Volleyball: Lady Knights fall in four to Cape Fear Academy

Lexie Corrothers Lexie Corrothers

DUBLIN — Against one of its toughest foes yet, West Bladen fell to visiting Cape Fear Academy of Wilmington in four sets Wednesday evening.

The Lady Knights were denied 25-10, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18.

“The girls came ready to play,” head coach Gaye Davis said in praising her team and the opponent.

Junior Lexie Corrothers had eight kills up front and three aces among five service points on the back line. Senior Raegan Davis was stellar with 20 kills, five solo blocks and five assists.

Senior Caroline Davis added 22 digs, junior Jordan Benson had eight assists and junior Mikayla Meadows had four kills and three solo blocks.

In the junior varsity matchup, West Bladen prevailed 25-14, 25-20. Ashlyn Cox had eight service points and three kills, Olivia Allen had six digs, Alyssa Suggs had six service points and Savannah Turbeville recorded five service points.

Lexie Corrothers https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_2-Lexie-Corrothers.jpg Lexie Corrothers