Tennis: East Bladen bounces back with 5-4 triumph

CERRO GORDO — Deadlocked after singles play, East Bladen rallied for a pair of doubles victories and defeated host West Columbus 5-4 in Three Rivers Conference tennis Wednesday.

The Lady Eagles, bouncing back from a loss to rival East Bladen on Monday, were stellar at the second and third doubles matches, respectively. Seniors Ting Lin and Ashley Hardin beat Leah Redwine and Lauren Pierce 8-1, and sophomore Carlie West and senior Carleigh DeVane knocked off Madeleine Shaw and Kaydee Davis 8-3.

East Bladen is 4-2 in Three Rivers play and overall.

The No. 1 doubles match ended when senior Anna Kate White and sophomore Lily Lin retired playing against Baylee Haynes and Jessica Griffin.

In singles, the Lady Eagles got wins from Ting Lin over Haynes 7-5, 6-1; Lily Lin over Redwine 6-2, 6-3; and Hardin over Lauren Pierce 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. White fell to Griffin 6-4, 6-2; sophomore Sammi Jiang was clipped by Shaw 6-3, 6-3; and senior Sarah Meares was edged by Anna Kay Nance 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.

Ting Lin