Tennis: League leading West Bladen wins easily

DUBLIN — Visiting South Robeson was no match for Three Rivers Conference tennis leader West Bladen on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights of head coach Billy Bryant posted their fifth shutout, 9-0, while remaining unbeaten through seven matches — all in league play.

Posting 6-0, 6-0 singles wins were senior Savannah Lee over Miami Hunt, junior Autumn Brisson over Makoa Rivera, senior Mireya Sandoval over Kierra Locklear and senior Haleigh Dunn over Karen Strickland. Junior Alyssa Bell bested Cambyl Scott 6-1, 6-0 and junior Alyssa Smith prevailed over Lauren Barnes 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Brisson-Bell beat Hunt-Scott 8-0, Lee-Dunn topped Rivera-Locklear 8-0 and Sadoval-Smith defeated Effie Oxendine-Destiny Garett 8-1.

