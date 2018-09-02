Knights fall in non-conference matches

LELAND — West Bladen was denied its first win of the season by host North Brunswick on Thursday, falling 2-0 in high school soccer.

The 3-A Scorpions of the Mideastern Conference counted goals from Liam Davies and Carlos Bueso. Aaron Layton had an assist.

A night earlier in non-conference action, West Bladen lost to visiting Midway, 3-0.

West Bladen had 10 shots on goal, including three by junior Leonardo Vazquez, two each by senior Edgar Garcia and sophomore Alex Perez, and one by sophomore Christian Gomez. Junior Angel Martinez had three saves in goal.

The 2-A Raiders of the East Central Conference counted scores from Sergio Escalera, Arturo Mejia-Ruiz and Junior Acosta. Assists were by Luis Acosta-Espino and Gerald Cousar.

The Knights next host West Columbus on Sept. 10.