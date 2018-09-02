Volleyball: Lady Knights fall to league-leading Whiteville

Raegan Davis Raegan Davis

WHITEVILLE — For the first time this season, West Bladen has lost back-to-back volleyball matches.

The Lady Knights of eighth-year head coach Gaye Davis were denied by host Whiteville 25-12, 25-7, 25-14 on Thursday. The junior varsity also tumbled, 25-7, 25-14.

“Neither team played well,” Davis said. “Both teams were flat from the start. We will put that game behind us and move forward.”

West Bladen (4-3 overall, 3-2 Three Rivers) is tied for third in the Three Rivers Conference, two games back in the loss column behind the Wolfpack (6-0 overall, 5-0 Three Rivers) and South Columbus.

Senior Raegan Davis had six kills and service points to go with four assists. Junior Lexie Corrothers had five kills, senior Alana King and junior Mikayla Meadows each had three service points, and senior Caroline Davis had four digs.

