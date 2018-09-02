Volleyball: East Bladen ends Three Rivers skid

FAIRMONT — An early-season skid is history.

But East Bladen was denied starting a winning streak Thursday, falling in straight sets to host Fairmont in Three Rivers Conference volleyball.

The Lady Eagles fell 25-20, 25-14, 25-19. The loss came a day after East Bladen ended a four-match losing streak, beating West Columbus in Cerro Gordo by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

The victory was East Bladen’s first in five Three Rivers matches. West Columbus remained winless in the league and Fairmont stayed in a logjam for third with two league losses.

St. Pauls is scheduled to visit the Lady Eagles on Tuesday and has a road trip to East Columbus on Thursday.