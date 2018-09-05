Shutout No. 6 for undefeated West Bladen

Autumn Brisson Autumn Brisson

CERRO GORDO — West Bladen notched its sixth shutout Tuesday evening, winning at West Columbus 9-0 in Three Rivers Conference tennis.

Head coach Billy Bryant’s Lady Knights have only dropped three points across their last seven matches since a 5-4 triumph over second-place South Columbus the first week of the season. West Bladen is 9-0, both overall and in Three Rivers play, after one loop through the home-and-away round robin schedule.

Winning singles matches were senior Savannah Lee, junior Autumn Brisson, junior Alyssa Bell, senior Mireya Sandoval, junior Alyssa Smith and senior Haleigh Dunn. Bell, Sandoval and Smith stayed unbeaten through nine matches.

Lee beat Baylee Haynes 6-0, 6-0; Brisson toppled Jessica Griffin 6-2, 6-0; Bell was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Leah Redwine; Sandoval triumphed over Lauren Pierce 6-0, 6-1; Smith beat Madeleine Shaw 6-3, 6-1; and Dunn clipped Anna Ray Nance 6-4, 7-5.

Brisson-Bell defeated Hayens-Griffin 8-4 at No. 1 doubles. Lee-Dunn prevailed 8-1 over Pierce-Kaydee Davis and Sandoval-Smith turned back Shaw-Nance 8-3. Sandoval-Smith, despite losing more than two games for the first time this year, moved to 9-0 and Brisson-Bell climbed to 8-0.

