West Bladen tops West Columbus in straight sets

CERRO GORDO — Bouncing back from consecutive losses for the first time this year, West Bladen beat host West Columbus in straight sets Tuesday evening in Three Rivers Conference volleyball.

The Lady Knights won 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 behind seven service points each from senior Raegan Davis and junior Mikayla Meadows. West Bladen climbed to 5-3 on the season, 5-2 in the Three Rivers.

Hammering six kills each were junior Lexie Corrothers, sophomore Shelby Pharr and Meadows. Davis added five kills, five assists and counted five aces; Meadows had three solo blocks and 10 aces.

West Bladen won the junior varsity matchup 25-16, 25-7 as Lauren Pait served nine aces and seven other service points. Hannah Pait had four kills and four aces. Head coach Gaye Davis also noted the play of Caroline Brisson, Alyssa Suggs, Taylor West and Ashlyn Cox.