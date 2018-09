ST. PAULS — East Bladen stayed unbeaten for the season while opening Three Rivers Conference action Wednesday night, turning back host St. Pauls 3-2.

The Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor were deadlocked at the intermission.

The two goals allowed matched the most by an East Bladen opponent this season. Wallace-Rose Hill gave the Eagles their only blemish, a 2-2 draw Aug. 23.