Volleyball: Lady Eagles tumble at East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen fell in straight sets to host East Columbus on Thursday in Three Rivers Conference volleyball.

The Lady Eagles of co-coaches Sara Ward and Danielle Hatcher were turned back 25-12, 25-9, 25-19. East Bladen tumbled to 1-6 in the league and 2-7 overall with its third consecutive loss and sixth in seven matches.

The Lady Gators climbed to 5-2 in the league and overall, remaining within two games of pacesetters Whiteville and South Columbus.

The Lady Eagles are scheduled to host Clinton on Monday, South Robeson Tuesday and rival West Bladen on Thursday.