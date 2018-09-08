Volleyball: West Bladen falls into fourth-place deadlock

Mikayla Meadows Mikayla Meadows

DUBLIN — The race behind the perennial powers tightened up Thursday.

West Bladen was denied by visiting St. Pauls 21-25, 25-8, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 in a pivotal Three Rivers Conference volleyball match. The Lady Knights of head coach Gaye Davis fell from a third-place tie with East Columbus, dropping to 4-3 alongside Fairmont and the Lady Bulldogs (4-7 overall).

West Bladen (5-4) got 23 kills, 11 assists and five solo blocks from senior Raegan Davis. Senior Caroline Davis had 15 digs and junior Mikayla Meadows had 12 kills. Junior Jordan Benson added 10 assists, junior Tatiana Hunt had eight digs, sophomore Sidnee Walters had seven service points and two aces, junior Lexie Corrothers had six kills and sophomore Shelby Pharr chipped in six service points and five kills.

“It was a tough game,” the head coach said. “We made some crucial mistakes at crucial times. But the girls kept fighting. I can’t ask for more than that.”

In the junior varsity match, West Bladen fell 25-11, 25-20. The coach noted the play of Olivia Allen, Alyssa Suggs, Erica Storms, Hannah Pait, Taylor West, Haleigh Fields, Ashlyn Cox and Lauren Pait.

