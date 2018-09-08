Tennis: East Bladen clipped by East Columbus, 5-4

Sammi Jiang Sammi Jiang

LAKE WACCAMAW — Deadlocked through singles, East Bladen was turned back in two of the doubles matches and fell 5-4 at East Columbus on Thursday in Three Rivers Conference tennis.

The Lady Eagles (5-3) got a doubles victory from seniors Ashley Hardin and Ting Lin in the second slot, beating Jordin Stevens-Brianna Martin 8-1. Denied at No. 1 were senior Anna Kate White-sophomore Lily Lin 8-1 by Sealey Sessions-Olivia Rogers, and No. 3 senior Carleigh DeVane-sophomore Carlie West 8-4 by Natalie Jacobs-Ashleigh Lennon.

East Bladen singles wins were by Lily Lin 9-7 over Hannah Hayes, Hardin 8-0 over Stevens and sophomore Sammi Jiang 8-4 over Jacobs.

Ting Lin fell 8-3 to Sessions, White lost 8-6 to Rogers and senior Sarah Meares was defeated 8-4 by Lennon.

