Tennis: Bell, West Bladen cruise by St. Pauls

Alyssa Bell Alyssa Bell

DUBLIN — The impressive fall tennis season of West Bladen junior Alyssa Bell rolled on Thursday in a 9-0 rout of visiting St. Pauls.

The undefeated Bell dropped a set in the second match of the season, but hasn’t lost more than a single game in any other match — winning a staggering 96 of the other 100 games for head coach Billy Bryant’s squad. Her fourth shutout in the Lady Knights’ third slot was delivered against senior Jennifer Cabrera Angeles.

Other singles wins for West Bladen (10-0 Three Rivers, 10-0 overall) were by senior Savannah Lee 6-0, 6-1 over Dulce Rocha, junior Autumn Brisson 6-1, 6-0 over Sierra Britt, senior Mireya Sandoval 6-2, 6-0 over Flor Orozco, junior Alyssa Smith 6-0, 6-1 over Jessica Zavala Cruz, and senior Haleigh Dunn 6-1, 6-1 over Wendy Villasenor.

In doubles, Brisson-Bell won 8-0 over Rocha-Orozco, Lee-Dunn ruled 8-2 over Britt-Cruz and Sandoval-Smith cruised 8-0 past Angeles-Villasenor.

West Bladen’s closest call this season was with South Columbus, whom they are scheduled to visit Tuesday.

Alyssa Bell https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Alyssa-Bell.jpg Alyssa Bell