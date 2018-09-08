West Bladen drops Three Rivers opener at Fairmont

Shy'ron Adams Shy'ron Adams

FAIRMONT — Defense improved, but West Bladen was challenged to move offensively.

The Knights tumbled 28-6 at Fairmont in the Three Rivers Conference football opener for each team Friday night. Both teams were in search of their first victory after two non-conference defeats.

“I was pretty pleased defensively,” second-year head coach Kris Williams said. “It was their best effort so far. They made some good plays. We just couldn’t do a lot to help them out this week.”

Williams noted the play of sophomore linebacker Kendall Johnson.

Sophomore Shy’ron Adams caught a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Tyre Boykin. Adams finished with five catches for 55 yards in Boykin’s 133-yard evening that included 13-for-20 accuracy.

Senior Kerron Washington led all receivers with seven catches for 72 yards. Sophomore Malaci Oxendine had the Knights’ other reception.

“We’ve only got the one kid returning from last year, and he’s been banged up,” Williams said of his offensive line. “They’ve got some big boys on their defensive line.”

Washington was limited to 14 yards on eight carries, and the elusive Boykin absorbed multiple sacks in being held to only 28 yards rushing on 23 attempts.

Fairmont led 16-6 at intermission. Freshman Colby Thorndyke led the Tornadoes with 105 yards rushing on 11 carries. Senior Jordan Waters added 78, including a 44-yarder to open the scoring.

Shy’ron Adams https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Shy-ron-Adams.jpg Shy’ron Adams