TABOR CITY — West Bladen flirted with its first victory of the season before falling 3-2 to host South Columbus on Wednesday in its Three Rivers Conference soccer opener.

The Knights of head coach Phil Turnage, now 0-5-2 overall, got goals from juniors Wilmer Garcia and Brandon Labra. Freshman Erubey Lopez had an assist.

Junior Angel Martinez had four saves in goal for West Bladen.

South Columbus had been winless in its first four outings.