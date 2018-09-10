Football: West Bladen, Red Springs move gamem to Tuesday at 7 pm

West Bladen will host Red Springs in varsity football on Tuesday, moving the game up from Friday as scheduled.

The move is being made because of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall later this week.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

At East Bladen, there has been no announcement on Friday’s showdown matchup with South Columbus.

East Bladen’s tennis match Tuesday at South Colubmus has been moved to 5 p.m.

East Bladen’s soccer match Thursday at home with East Columbus has been moved to Wednesday, with junior varsity starting at 5 p.m. and the varsity following about 6:30.