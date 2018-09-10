No East Bladen football this week; West Bladen plays at home Tuesday

East Bladen won’t play football this week, and West Bladen is scheduled to go at it Tuesday.

Those were among several changes to prep schedules announced Monday by respective athletics directors Patty Evers at East Bladen and Travis Pait at West Bladen.

All changes are being forced by Hurricane Florence.

Rescheduled dates for varsity and junior varsity games with South Columbus have not been set, Evers said. East Bladen and the Stallions are among four teams with early 1-0 records in the league, and each is expected to contend for the Three Rivers Conference championship.

West Bladen’s home football game with Red Springs is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff Tuesday. The Knights are seeking their first win of the season; Red Springs was unbeaten until last week’s loss to South Columbus.

There were no other announcements on West Bladen events scheduled the rest of the week.

At East Bladen, Tuesday’s tennis match at home with South Robeson was shifted to 5 p.m. and Thursday’s soccer match at home with East Columbus was moved twice, finally landing on Tuesday with junior varsity at 5 p.m. followed by varsity.