Soccer: Melvin’s assists, Heustess’ goals lead East Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen had little trouble with visiting South Columbus, rolling to a 6-0 triumph Monday night in Three Rivers Conference soccer.

The Eagles led 5-0 at intermission and climbed to 2-0 in the Three Rivers and 6-0-2 overall.

Senior Pierce Melvin had four assists and senior Greyson Heustess scored a pair of goals. Sophomores Jackson Bostic and Jay McKoy, and freshmen Chase Starkloff and Sam Inscoe scored goals. Junior Gabe Barber had an assisst.

Sophomore Jacob Priest logged the shutout in goal, making one save.

