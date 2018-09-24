NCHSAA tweaks fall postseason

CHAPEL HILL — The state athletic association has changed the playoff calendar as a result of Hurricane Florence.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced the changes Monday morning in a news release.

Here’s a rundown of each sport, and if any changes were made:

Girls Golf

Reporting deadline: Oct. 10 9 p.m. (changed from 3 p.m.)

Regional championships: Oct. 15 (no change)

State championships: Oct. 22-23 (no change)

Cross Country

Reporting deadline: Oct. 19th 9 p.m. (changed from 3 p.m.)

Regional championships: Oct. 27 (no change)

State championships: Nov. 3 (no change)

Girls Tennis

Individual regional championships: Oct. 19-20 (no change)

Individual state championships: Oct. 26-27 (no change)

Dual-team reporting deadline: Oct. 15 (no change)

Dual-team state championships: Nov. 3 (no change)

Volleyball

Prior to 11:59 p.m., Oct. 20, teams affected by the hurricane are permitted to exceed the weekly limitation — maximum of five matches per week; however, daily limitations remain unchanged

Seeding: Oct. 22 (changed from Oct. 18)

First round: Oct. 23

Second round: Oct. 25

Third round: Oct. 27

Fourth round: Oct. 30

Semifinals: Nov. 1

State championship: Nov. 3 (no change)

Boys Soccer

Seeding: Oct. 31 (changed from Oct. 29)

First round: Nov. 3

Second round: Nov. 6

Third round: Nov. 8

Fourth round: Nov. 10

Regionals: Nov. 13

State championship: Nov. 17 (no change)

Football

Last regular season play date: Nov. 9 (changed from Nov. 2)

Seeding: Nov. 10 (changed from Nov. 3)

First round: Nov. 16

Second round: Nov. 23

Third round: Nov. 30

Regionals: Dec. 7

State championships: Dec. 14-15 (changed from Dec. 8, sites to be determined)

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

