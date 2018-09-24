NCHSAA tweaks fall postseason

CHAPEL HILL — The state athletic association has changed the playoff calendar as a result of Hurricane Florence.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced the changes Monday morning in a news release.
Here’s a rundown of each sport, and if any changes were made:
Girls Golf
Reporting deadline: Oct. 10 9 p.m. (changed from 3 p.m.)
Regional championships: Oct. 15 (no change)
State championships: Oct. 22-23 (no change)
Cross Country
Reporting deadline: Oct. 19th 9 p.m. (changed from 3 p.m.)
Regional championships: Oct. 27 (no change)
State championships: Nov. 3 (no change)
Girls Tennis
Individual regional championships: Oct. 19-20 (no change)
Individual state championships: Oct. 26-27 (no change)
Dual-team reporting deadline: Oct. 15 (no change)
Dual-team state championships: Nov. 3 (no change)
Volleyball
Prior to 11:59 p.m., Oct. 20, teams affected by the hurricane are permitted to exceed the weekly limitation — maximum of five matches per week; however, daily limitations remain unchanged
Seeding: Oct. 22 (changed from Oct. 18)
First round: Oct. 23
Second round: Oct. 25
Third round: Oct. 27
Fourth round: Oct. 30
Semifinals: Nov. 1
State championship: Nov. 3 (no change)
Boys Soccer
Seeding: Oct. 31 (changed from Oct. 29)
First round: Nov. 3
Second round: Nov. 6
Third round: Nov. 8
Fourth round: Nov. 10
Regionals: Nov. 13
State championship: Nov. 17 (no change)
Football
Last regular season play date: Nov. 9 (changed from Nov. 2)
Seeding: Nov. 10 (changed from Nov. 3)
First round: Nov. 16
Second round: Nov. 23
Third round: Nov. 30
Regionals: Dec. 7
State championships: Dec. 14-15 (changed from Dec. 8, sites to be determined)
