East Bladen to resume sports, play football Friday at West Columbus

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High School has announced resumption and rescheduling of athletic contests, beginning this week.

Highlighting the announcement is football on Friday. The Eagles will travel to West Columbus as scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers Conference game, athletics director Patty Evers confirmed in an email.

East Bladen was scheduled to play at South Columbus on Sept. 14, the day Hurricane Florence hit, and at home with Red Springs this past Friday. New dates for those have not been set; the state athletic association has extended the regular season by one week, to Nov. 9.

The Three Rivers is expected to maintain the original schedule of Friday football games, meaning West Bladen would host East Bladen on Nov. 2.

West Bladen has yet to announce any changes.

Other dates, sports and opponents for East Bladen include:

• Wednesday: Tennis, volleyball and cross country at Red Springs/

• Thursday: Tennis and volleyball at home with West Columbus. There is not a junior varsity football game this week.

• Friday: Soccer at home with West Columbus at 3:30 p.m., football at West Columbus.

• Monday: Tennis and volleyball at home with South Robeson; cross country at Whiteville.

In addition to those events, the school’s athletics booster club will meet at the Presbyterian church at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.