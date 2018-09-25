West Bladen teams resume Thursday; football Monday at home

DUBLIN — West Bladen High School has announced schedule changes for its athletics teams over the rest of the week into Monday as it deals with the fallout from Hurricane Florence.

More changes are expected to be announced after the Three Rivers Conference athletics directors meet on Thursday.

The football team will be back in action at home on Monday, hosting South Robeson. The Knights have not played since falling 28-6 at Fairmont on Sept. 7.

Soccer, still seeking its first victory, will travel to Three Rivers Conference leader and rival East Bladen on Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.

Also Thursday, the volleyball and tennis teams will visit South Robeson.