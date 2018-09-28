Volleyball: West Bladen clipped by South Robeson

Callie Lewis Callie Lewis

ROWLAND — West Bladen fell in four sets to host South Robeson on Thursday in Three Rivers Conference volleyball.

The Lady Mustangs prevailed 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17. West Bladen was in its first action since the season was interrupted by Hurricane Florence.

Senior Raegan Davis had 10 kills, 10 assists and nine service points. Junior Mikayla Meadows added 14 service points and six kills, junior Lexie Corrothers had nine kills, senior Caroline Davis six digs and senior Callie Lewis five kills. Meadows also led with four aces.

The Lady Knights fell to .500 on the season, 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the Three Rivers. South Robeson climbed to 3-6 in both the league and overall.

