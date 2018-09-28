Tennis: Lady Knights remain unbeaten in return

Alyssa Smith Alyssa Smith

ROWLAND — West Bladen’s return from Hurricane Florence was victorious and convincing.

The Lady Knights of head coach Billy Bryant won 8-0 at South Robeson in Three Rivers Conference action Thursday, protecting their lead atop the league. West Bladen is 11-0 in the league and overall; South Robeson fell to 0-10 in the league and overall.

West Bladen dropped just eight games in the eight matches, all contested by pro sets format.

In singles, senior Savannah Lee defeated Miami Hunt 8-0; junior Autumn Brisson won 8-0; junior Alyssa Bell won 8-1 over Cambyl Scott; senior Mireya Sandoval won 8-0 over Effie Oxendine; junior Alyssa Smith won 8-3 over Lauren Barnes; and senior Haleigh Dunn won 8-1 over Lyric Locklear.

The No. 3 doubles match was not completed. Brisson-Bell defeated Hunt-Scott 8-1 at No. 1 and Lee-Dunn toppled Makoa Rivera-Barnes 8-2 at No. 2.

Alyssa Smith https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Alyssa-Smith-2.jpg Alyssa Smith