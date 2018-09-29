East Bladen routs West Columbus 48-14

CERRO GORDO — East Bladen won its second straight in the Three Rivers Conference football race Friday night, whipping West Columbus 48-14.

The Eagles of seventh-year head coach Robby Priest, idle because of Hurriance Florence since a pivotal home win over Whiteville on Sept. 7, led 27-0 at intermission and got three touchdown passes from Zach Meares. Shy Pone caught two and Tayshaun Berkeley got the other.

East Bladen got touchdown runs from Lawson Hester and ReSean McKoy and an Eric Chancy interception return.

This story will be updated.