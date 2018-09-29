Soccer: East Bladen upset by West Columbus

ELIZABETHTOWN — Previously unbeaten East Bladen was upset in Three Rivers Conference soccer Friday afternoon, falling in a penalty kicks shootout after battling to a 3-3 standoff with visiting West Columbus.

The Eagles, coming off a 7-2 victory over rival West Bladen the previous night, fell to 4-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and 8-1-2 overall. West Columbus is 2-1 in the league, 2-5 overall.

Senior Dan Tatum had a pair of goals and junior Jay McGill another in regulation for the hosts. Seniors Pierce Melvin and Greyson Heustess, and junior Jake Evans had assists.

West Columbus prevailed in the shootout 3-1.