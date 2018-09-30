Tennis: West Bladen crushes Red Springs, 8-1

Mireya Sandoval Mireya Sandoval

RED SPRINGS — West Bladen remained unbeaten Saturday in tennis, posting an 8-1 victory over Red Springs in a rescheduled Three Rivers Conference matchup.

The Lady Knights of head coach Billy Bryant moved to 12-0 for the season in the league and overall. Red Springs fell to 6-6 in league play and overall.

In singles, junior Alyssa Smith lost only a single game to Aurely Cruz in rolling 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5. Elsewhere from No. 1 to 6, respectively, senior Savannah Lee defeated Hermelinda Mendoza 6-0, 6-2; junior Autumn Brisson turned back Stephanie Alejandro 6-1, 6-1; junior Alyssa Bell prevailed over Alexandra Macias 6-0, 6-2; senior Mireya Sandoval bested Francisca Meneses 6-0, 6-2; and senior Haleigh Dunn triumphed over Yadira Padron 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, West Bladen’s Lee-Dunn beat Macias-Meneses 8-6 and Sandoval-Smith rolled past Cruz-Kennedy McNeill 8-1. Brisson-Bell was upset 8-4 by Mendoza-Alejandro at No. 1, the only point for Red Springs in two matches this year against the Lady Knights.

