Tennis: East Bladen turned back by Whiteville, 6-3

WHITEVILLE — East Bladen fell to Whiteville 6-3 on Saturday in a rescheduled Three Rivers Conference tennis match.

Sophomore Lily Lin triumphed 8-2 at No. 3 singles and sophomore Sammi Jiang posted a 9-7 victory at No. 5 for East Bladen. In doubles, senior Anna Kate White-Lin were winners at No. 1 by an 8-6 score.

In singles, senior Ting Lin was defeated 8-1, White fell 8-0, senior Ashley Hardin tumbled 8-4 and senior Sarah Meares was turned back 8-2. In doubles, Ting Lin-Hardin fell 8-6 at No. 2 and senior Carleigh DeVane-sophomore Carlie West were defeated 8-2 at No. 3.