Tennis: Lady Eagles bounce back, roll by South Robeson 9-0

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen bounced back from a weekend loss at Whiteville by routing visiting South Robeson 9-0 in Three Rivers Conference tennis Monday afternoon.

The Eagles of head coach Megan Kirby lost a mere 13 games across the pro sets format for each match.

In singles, seniors Ashley Hardin at No. 4 and Sarah Meares at No. 6 posted shutouts. Hardin topped Effie Oxendine and Meares turned back Lyric Locklear.

Elsewhere in singles, senior Ting Lin defeated Miami Hunt 8-1, senior Anna Kate White bested Makoa Rivera 8-2, sophomore Lily Lin topped Cambyl Scott 8-2 and sophomore Sammi Jiang won 8-2 over Lauren Barnes.

In doubles, White-Lily Lin beat Hunt-Scott 8-3, Ting Lin-Hardin eased by Rivera-Oxendine 8-1 and junior Johanna Parker-freshman Jayden Willington defeated Karen Strickland-Kierra Locklear 8-2.

The Eagles climbed to 7-4 in the league and overall; South Robeson remained winless through 12 starts.

