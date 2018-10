Jacob Priest Jacob Priest

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen bounced back from a shocking loss Friday afternoon, posting a shutout of visiting Red Springs 2-0 Monday night in Three Rivers Conference soccer.

The Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor got goals from seniors Greyson Heustess and Bryan Monroe. Junior Gabe Barber had an assist.

Sophomore Jacob Priest posted the shutout in goal.

East Bladen is 5-1 in Three Rivers play and 9-1-2 overall. Red Springs fell to 1-3 in the Three Rivers and 2-6 overall.

