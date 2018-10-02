GREENVILLE — Should East Carolina and N.C. State fail to make their respective league title games, they’ll play football Dec. 1 in Carter-Finley Stadium.

The schools announced the contract Tuesday, along with extending the series to include games in 2025 and 2028. Because of Hurricane Florence, ECU did not play at Virginia Tech and N.C. State did not play at home against West Virginia.

The schools have played off and on since 1970 in what is arguably the state’s best college football rivalry.

The future games announced will be Aug. 30, 2025, at N.C. State and Sept. 3, 2028, at ECU.

“The opportunity to extend the football series with N.C. State is of great importance to ECU, the region and our fan base,” ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton said. “We had to make that decision Monday in order to formalize an agreement to capitalize on this opportunity and we are pleased that we could bring this to formal contract.”

ECU currently owns a 2-2 overall record (0-1 AAC/East Division) prior to Saturday’s visit to Temple. N.C. State is 4-0 (1-0 ACC/Atlantic Division) heading into Saturday’s home tilt with Boston College.

ECU will go to N.C. State on Aug. 31 next season, and will host the Wolfpack on Sept. 3, 2022.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.