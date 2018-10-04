West Bladen captures first win of season

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian West Bladen quarterback Tyre Boykin is tackled by South Robeson’s Cameron Werrell on Monday at West Bladen. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian West Bladen quarterback Tyre Boykin is tackled by South Robeson’s Cameron Werrell on Monday at West Bladen.

DUBLIN — Win No. 1 has arrived for West Bladen High School’s football team.

The Knights of second-year head coach Kris Williams knocked off South Robeson 38-30 on Monday night in a game pushed back from Friday night because of Hurricane Florence delaying the resumpiton of practice. West Bladen had not played since Sept. 7, when it lost its Three Rivers Conference opener 28-6 at Fairmont.

West Bladen is 1-3 on the season, 1-1 in the league and headed to Whiteville on Friday night for the first of two straight away from home.

Big plays were turned in by two of the squad’s emerging catalysts.

Junior quarterback Tyre Boykin had a hand in all five West Bladen touchdowns, and sophomore Shy’ron Adams caught a pair of scoring passes and intercepted a pair of scoring threats.

Boykin’s scoring runs of 55 and 70 yards in the second quarter rallied West Bladen from a 16-8 deficit. The first of those two scoring runs came one play after South Robeson quarterback Tyler Locklear fumbled a snap; the second came after a Locklear interception.

The Knights led 30-24 at intermission.

Adams intercepted Locklear to thwart a deep second-half drive by the Mustangs (1-1 league, 1-3 overall). With about a minute left, Locklear tried to connect with Cameron Werrell in the back of the end zone but was unsuccessful.

South Robeson was led by Jamuari Baker’s 195 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Boykin, Adams are catalysts in 38-30 triumph