ELIZABETHTOWN — Senior Greyson Heustess scored three goals and assisted a fourth to spark East Bladen past St. Pauls 5-1 in Three Rivers Conference soccer Wednesday.

The Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor moved to 6-1 in the Three Rivers and 10-1-2 overall with their second win in three nights.

East Bladen led 3-0 at intermission.

Junior Gabe Barber added a goal, seior Pierce Melvin had two assists and junior Jake Evans had an assist for the Eagles.

Greyson Heustess