Volleyball: Lady Knights tumble to Whiteville

DUBLIN — West Bladen lost in straight sets to Three Rivers Conference volleyball foe Whiteville on Tuesday.

The Lady Wolfpack won 25-15, 25-17, 25-11.

Senior Caroline Davis had 11 digs for the Lady Knights, senior Raegan Davis 11 assists, junior Lexie Corrothers seven kills and junior Jordan Benson four assists and four digs.

In the junior varsity matchup, West Bladen tumbled 25-11, 25-20. Lauren Pait had five aces, Ashlyn Cox four digs and Alyssa Suggs three aces and three services points.

