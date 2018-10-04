Volleyball: West Bladen falls to once-beaten South Columbus

Caroline Davis Caroline Davis

TABOR CITY — West Bladen fell to host South Columbus in a closely contested Three Rivers Conference volleyball clash on Wednesday.

The Lady Knights were turned back 25-21, 25-15, 25-20. It was the second straight evening of challenging a league contender for head coach Gaye Davis’ squad; Whiteville prevailed in straight sets one night earlier.

West Bladen fell to 4-6 in the Three Rivers and 5-7 overall. South Columbus stayed a game behind Whiteville in the league at 10-1, and is 14-1 overall.

Senior Caroline Davis had 23 digs for the Lady Knights. Senior Raegan Davis had eight assists, seven aces, five service points, four solo blocks and four kills. Junior Mikayla Meadows added six kills and sophomore Sidnee Walters four service points and three kills.

In the junior varsity match, West Bladen was defeated 25-6, 25-17. Ashlyn Cox had two aces.

