Tennis: Lady Knights perfect 13-0 after dispatching Whiteville

DUBLIN — West Bladen’s tennis team remained the county’s only unbeaten prep squad in any sport Tuesday, turning back visiting Whiteville 6-3 in Three Rivers Conference play.

The Lady Knights are 13-0 overall and in the Three Rivers.

One of those losses was a tremendous effort from senior Haleigh Dunn, who fell 14-12 in a tie-breaker after splitting the opening sets 3-6, 6-4.

Singles victories were registered in the first three positions by senior Savannah Lee 6-3, 6-2; junior Autum Brisson 6-4, 6-1; and junior Alyssa Bell 6-0, 6-2. Junior Alyssa Smith added a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 5.

In doubles, Brisson-Bell prevailed 8-4 at No. 1 and senior Mireya Sandoval-Smith won 8-1 at No. 3.

Sandoval was turned back 6-1, 6-4 in singles, and Lee-Dunn were denied 9-7 at No. 2 doubles.

