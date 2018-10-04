Tennis: East Bladen sweeps two from Fairmont

Lily Lin Lily Lin

ELIZABETHTOWN — Without dropping a team point, East Bladen swept past Fairmont in a rare tennis doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles prevailed 9-0 and 8-0 in the Three Rivers Conference clashes. The victories kept East Bladen near the top of the league standings at 9-4, which is also their overall record.

In the opener, singles wins were courtesy of senior Ting Lin over Ashton Turner 8-1, senior Anna Kate White over Mikiyah Hunt 8-2, sophomore Lily Lin over Kiley Oxendine 8-0, senior Ashley Hardin over Ashlyn Turner 8-0, sophomore Sammi Jiang over Eve Karolie 8-4, and senior Sarah Meares over Dyshayla Watson 8-0.

In doubles, White-Lily Lin won 8-1 at No. 1, Ting Lin-Hardin won 8-1 at No. 2 and senior Carleigh DeVane-sophomore Carlie West won 8-0 at No. 3.

In the nightcap, only two doubles matches were played. Ting Lin-Hardin won 8-1 at No. 2 and senior Olivia Barnes-freshman Heather Hardin won 8-2 at No. 3.

In singles, Ting Lin beat Ashton Turner 8-0, White defeated Hunt 8-3, Lily Lin denied Oxendine 8-2, Hardin turned back Ashlyn Turner 8-0, Jiang clipped Karolie 8-6 and Meares bested Watson 8-0.

