Volleyball: West Bladen snaps skid

Raegan Davis Raegan Davis

DUBLIN — West Bladen snapped a skid that had reached four matches, beating visiting West Columbus in straight sets in Three Rivers Conference volleyball Thursday evening.

The Lady Knights of head coach Gaye Davis prevailed 25-9, 25-18, 25-17. West Bladen is 5-6 in the Three Rivers and 6-7 overall.

“Both teams played hard tonight,” Davis said. “West Columbus plays hard and never gives up.”

Senior Raegan Davis served nine points, had nine aces, eight kills and eight assists. Junior Mikayla Meadows had 10 service points, senior Caroline Davis had 10 digs, junior Jordan Benson had seven assists, sophomore Shelby Pharr had five service points, junior Tatiana Hunt had four digs and four service points, and junior Lexie Corrothers had four kills

West Bladen ruled the junior varsity contest 25-12, 25-21. Ashlyn Cox had six service points, five aces and two kills. Alyssa Suggs and Sidnee Walters each added five aces and four kills.

Raegan Davis https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_raegandavis.jpg Raegan Davis