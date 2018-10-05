Tennis: West Bladen 14-0, visiting South Columbus with title on line

Haleigh Dunn Haleigh Dunn

DUBLIN — Losing only 16 games, West Bladen rolled past visiting West Columbus 9-0 in Three Rivers Conference tennis Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Knights remained unbeaten on the season, climbing to 14-0 in the league and overall. West Bladen travels to South Columbus today in a rescheduled match with a chance to lock up the league title and No. 1 seed to the dual team playoffs.

Seniors Savannah Lee, Mireya Sandoval and Haleigh Dunn led the singles wins. Lee beat Baylee Haynes 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Sandoval topped Madeleine Shaw 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4 and Dunn thumped Kaydee Davis 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6.

Junior Autumn Brisson defeated Jessica Griffin 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, junior Alyssa Bell humbled Lauren Pierce 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 and junior Alyssa Smith rolled past Anna Kay Nance 6-3, 6-0 at No. 5.

In doubles, Brisson-Bell defeated Nance-Erin Griffin 8-0 at No. 1, Lee-Dunn bested Davis-Katherine Griffin 8-1 at No. 2 and Sandoval-Smith were 8-0 winners over Ann Marie Butler-Emma Rae Ward at No. 3.

