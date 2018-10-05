Tennis: East Bladen wins fourth straight

Sammi Jiang Sammi Jiang

ST. PAULS — East Bladen won its fourth straight in Three Rivers Conference tennis Thursday, fending off host St. Pauls 9-0.

Several matches were closer than the final team score reflected as the Lady Eagles moved to 10-4 in the league and overall.

Sophomore Sammi Jiang, at No. 5 singles, fought past senior Jessica Zavala Cruz 7-5, 6-6 (8-6). East Bladen’s No. 3 doubles team of senior Carleigh DeVane and sophomore Carlie West was a 9-7 victor over Vanessa Zavala Cruz and Melissa Cantor Sosa.

Other doubles wins were by the tandems of senior Anna Kate White-sophomore Lily Lin, 8-4 over Dulce Rocha-Flor Orozco at No. 1; and senior Ting Lin-senior Ashley Hardin, 8-1 over Sierra Britt-Jessica Zavala Cruz at No. 2.

In singles, Ting Lin beat Rocha 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1; White prevailed over Jennifer Cabrera Angeles 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2; Lily Lin was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Britt at No. 3; Hardin rolled past Orozco 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4; and senior Sarah Meares triumphed 6-1, 6-2 over Wendy Villasenor at No. 6.

Sammi Jiang https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SammiJiang.jpg Sammi Jiang