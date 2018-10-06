Football: Statewide scores

The following are high school football scores from Friday night in North Carolina:

Alleghany County 39, West Wilkes 7

Anson County 54, East Montgomery 0

Apex Middle Creek 23, Fuquay-Varina 18

Arden Christ School 66, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 38

Ashe County 60, North Wilkes 7

Asheville 37, Waynesville Tuscola 6

Asheville Erwin 49, Asheville Roberson 28

Avery County 48, Madison County 46

Ayden-Grifton 24, Washington 15

Bartlett Yancey 34, Graham 17

Belmont Cramer 42, Lawndale Burns 38

Belmont South Point 42, East Gaston 0

Bertie County 24, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20

Bessemer City 28, Monroe Union Academy 14

Brevard 27, East Henderson 0

Bunn 44, Vance County 42, 2OT

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 24, Mitchell County 16

Canton Pisgah 13, Sylva Smoky Mountain 8

Cape Fear 25, Fayetteville Westover 20

Carolina Pride 24, Commonwealth 16

Catawba Bandys 27, Lincolnton 7

Central Cabarrus 33, Kannapolis Brown 30, OT

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 21, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Catholic 28, Monroe Sun Valley 7

Charlotte Christian 42, Charlotte Country Day 0

Charlotte Garinger 31, East Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Harding 28, Charlotte Berry Tech 20

Charlotte Latin 42, Covenant Day School 14

Charlotte Mallard Creek 55, West Charlotte 0

Charlotte Northside Christian 2, Victory Christian 0

Charlotte Vance 47, Mooresville 21

Cherokee 34, Rosman 17

China Grove Carson 57, North Iredell 30

Claremont Bunker Hill 37, Valdese Draughn 20

Clayton 26, South Johnston 14

Clayton Cleveland 50, East Wake 8

Concord Cannon 23, High Point Christian Academy 20

Concord Cox Mill 27, Concord 7

Cornelius Hough 55, Lake Norman 19

Croatan 48, Holly Ridge Dixon 12

Currituck County 21, Pasquotank County 0

Durham Hillside 37, Southern Durham 20

Durham Jordan 64, Raleigh Athens Drive 50

Durham Riverside 29, Cary Panther Creek 24

East Bend Forbush 41, Winston-Salem Atkins 13

East Bladen 28, Fairmont 27

East Duplin 20, Goldsboro 13

East Forsyth 16, West Forsyth 10

East Rutherford 48, R-S Central 0

East Surry 56, Kernersville McGuinness 7

East Wilkes 38, Boonville Starmount 24

Eastern Alamance 40, Northern Guilford 36

Eastern Guilford 36, Asheboro 0

Eastern Randolph 9, High Point Andrews 8

Eden Morehead 49, Mayodan McMichael 14

Edenton Holmes 70, Camden County 3

Elizabeth City Northeastern 53, Hertford County 13

Elkin 17, Wilkes Central 14

Faith Christian 42, Southampton Academy, Va. 14

Farmville Central 40, Nash Central 20

Fayetteville Sanford 26, Fayetteville Byrd 14

Fayetteville Seventy-First 42, Lumberton 7

Franklin 17, Hendersonville 14, OT

Garner 35, Friendship 6

Gaston KIPP Pride 50, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Gastonia Forestview 46, North Gaston 22

Gastonia Huss 38, Kings Mountain 21

Gates County 41, Manteo 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 35, Newton Grove Hobbton 0

Gray’s Creek 37, Spring Lake Overhills 16

Greene Central 42, North Lenoir 26

Greensboro Dudley 34, Greensboro Smith 9

Greensboro Grimsley 34, Jamestown Ragsdale 21

Greenville Conley 41, Pikeville Aycock 18

Halifax Academy 62, Community Christian 6

Harrells Christian 52, Fayetteville Christian 0

Havelock 63, West Carteret 10

Hickory St. Stephens 55, West Caldwell 7

Holly Springs 58, Apex 0

Hope Mills South View 54, Fayetteville Smith 10

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 45, Charlotte Independence 7

Jacksonville 35, Jacksonville Northside 0

Kernersville Glenn 26, Pfafftown Reagan 23

Kinston Parrott Academy 46, Rocky Mount Academy 28

Lee County 69, Harnett Central 22

Lenoir Hibriten 53, Newton Foard 14

Lexington 21, East Davidson 7

Maiden 39, Lake Norman Charter 14

Matthews Butler 39, Charlotte Myers Park 22

McDowell County 48, South Caldwell 28

Mint Hill Rocky River 20, Hickory Ridge 14

Mooresboro Jefferson 49, Davidson Community School 46

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 26, Gastonia Highland Tech 14

Morganton Freedom 38, Alexander Central 6

Morganton Patton 29, East Burke 7

Morrisville Green Hope 17, Cary 15

Mount Airy 62, North Stokes 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 41, Cherryville 7

New Bern 46, Southern Wayne 0

North Brunswick 20, Wilmington Ashley 0

North Buncombe 42, North Henderson 7

North Davidson 42, Thomasville 0

North Edgecombe 42, Weldon 0

North Lincoln 24, East Lincoln 16

North Mecklenburg 54, Huntersville Hopewell 16

North Rowan 40, Albemarle 7

North Stanly 55, South Davidson 0

North Surry 51, Surry Central 12

Northampton County 48, Southeast Halifax 12

Northeast Guilford 27, Rockingham County 3

Northern Durham 33, Orange 0

Northwest Cabarrus 37, Concord Robinson 7

Northwest Guilford 44, High Point Central 23

Northwest Halifax 48, Bear Grass 36

Pamlico County 45, Chocowinity Southside 14

Pittsboro Northwood 30, East Chapel Hill 6

Princeton 61, Rose Hill Union 18

Providence Grove 19, Trinity 0

Pungo Christian 62, Lawrence Academy 18

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 47, Raleigh Sanderson 13

Raleigh Enloe 14, Raleigh Broughton 12

Raleigh Leesville Road 52, Raleigh Millbrook 21

Raleigh Ravenscroft 21, Raleigh Wake Christian 20

Raleigh St. David’s 59, Grace Christian-Raleigh 12

Randleman 48, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Red Springs 56, South Robeson 6

Reidsville 70, Carrboro 0

Richlands 58, Pender County 6

Richmond County 31, Fayetteville Britt 8

Riverside Martin 25, Robersonville South Creek 8

Roanoke Rapids 42, Louisburg 0

Robbinsville 55, Hayesville 9

Rocky Mount 49, Franklinton 20

Rocky Point Trask 54, Lejeune 13

Rolesville 20, Raleigh Wakefield 7

Salemburg Lakewood 21, North Duplin 7

Scotland 28, Hoke County 27, OT

Shelby 49, Forest City Chase 0

Shelby Crest 31, Gastonia Ashbrook 20

Smithfield-Selma 28, West Johnston 21, OT

South Central Pitt 31, Eastern Wayne 20

South Columbus 49, East Columbus 6

South Granville 41, Warren County 6

South Iredell 20, Statesville 19

South Rowan 48, West Davidson 28

South Stanly 33, North Moore 0

South Stokes 21, Winston-Salem Prep 20

SouthWest Edgecombe 53, North Pitt 20

Southeast Guilford 27, Southern Alamance 8

Southern Guilford 42, Southwestern Randolph 35, 2OT

Southern Lee 34, Cameron Union Pines 20

Southern Nash 63, Wilson Fike 41

Southern Pines Pinecrest 58, Pembroke Swett 7

Southwest Onslow 55, East Carteret 9

St. Pauls 56, West Columbus 6

Swain County 39, Andrews 0

Swannanoa C.D. Owen 40, Polk County 33

Swansboro 22, Jacksonville White Oak 15

Thomasville Ledford 49, Central Davidson 0

Topsail 38, South Brunswick 0

Trinity Christian 54, North Raleigh Christian 0

Village Christian 28, Sandhill Titans 21

Wake Forest 55, Knightdale 14

Wake Forest Heritage 57, Wendell Corinth Holders 0

Walkertown 26, Winston-Salem Carver 6

Warsaw Kenan 47, Newton Grove Midway 34

Washington County 39, Perquimans 10

Watauga County 43, Hickory 23

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 16, Monroe 15

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 42, Monroe Parkwood 0

Weddington 42, Monroe Piedmont 14

West Craven 34, South Lenoir 0

West Henderson 41, Enka 0

West Lincoln 35, Newton-Conover 14

West Mecklenburg 40, Charlotte Olympic 13

West Montgomery 82, Chatham Central 48

West Rowan 35, East Rowan 14

West Stanly 55, Marshville Forest Hills 48

Western Alamance 20, Person 3

Western Harnett 22, Erwin Triton 14

Whiteville 48, West Bladen 0

Wilmington Hoggard 31, West Brunswick 0

Wilmington New Hanover 22, Wilmington Laney 0

Wilson Beddingfield 35, North Johnston 20

Wilson Hunt 36, Northern Nash 35

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 43, North Forsyth 12

Winston-Salem Parkland 48, Western Guilford 7

Winston-Salem Reynolds 28, Davie County 10