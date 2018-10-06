Tennis: West Bladen wins Three Rivers tennis crown

Billy Bryant Billy Bryant

TABOR CITY — West Bladen won the Three Rivers Conference tennis championship Friday afternoon.

Capturing a season sweep of South Columbus, the visiting Lady Knights of head coach Billy Bryant rolled 7-2 to climb to 15-0 on the season and in league play. They have a date with rival East Bladen on Monday to close the regular season. The league tournament is later in the week.

The teams’ first match, played on the second day of the regular season, was won by West Bladen 5-4. This was different, with five singles wins by decisive margins.

Seniors Savannah Lee and Haleigh Dunn bookended the victories at Nos. 1 and 6, respectively. Lee won 6-2, 6-3 and Dunn prevailed 6-4, 6-1. Juniors Autumn Brisson, Alyssa Bell and Alyssa Smith were winners at Nos. 2, 3 and 5. Brisson won when her opponent retired in the second game, Bell won 6-0, 6-2 and Smith ruled 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, Brisson-Bell powered to an 8-0 victory and senior Mireya Sandoval-Smith rolled 8-2 at No. 3. Sandoval was defeated 6-1, 6-2 in singles, and Lee-Dunn was turned back 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.

West Bladen has posted nine shutouts for the season, with no individual singles or doubles team having more than three losses. The Lady Knights have secured the league’s top seed into the dual team playoffs this month, and are vying for the top seed in the East. In the playoffs, matches are played at the higher seed.

Bell and Smith remain unbeaten in singles at 15-0 each, with Lee and Brisson each 14-1. In doubles, Sandoval-Smith is 14-0 and Bell-Brisson 13-1.

