CERRO GORDO — West Bladen toppled host West Columbus 5-3 in Three Rivers Conference soccer Monday night.

The Knights of head coach Phil Turnage, in climbing to 2-3 in the league and 2-7-2 overall, rallied with four second-half goals to erase a 2-1 halftime deficit. The Vikings fell to 2-5 in the Three Rivers, 2-9 overall.

Wilmer Garcia scored a pair of goals for the West Bladen. Austin Booth had all three for the hosts.